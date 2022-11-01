Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan.

On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers.

That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive 350+ sedan, but it’s far from stripped. Every EQE will feature a 12.8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, navigation, a panoramic roof, a Burmester sound system, a surround-view camera system, and heated front seats. More powerful all-wheel-drive EQE 500 models will feature rear-axle steering.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+

Upper Exclusive and Pinnacle trims, starting between $78,150 and $92,650, add upgrades ranging from augmented reality for the navigation system and four-zone automatic climate control to a head-up display and a 100-watt USB-C package that Mercedes-Benz has not fully outlined.

Options will range from the automaker’s Hyperscreen environment with three screens mounted to the dashboard under a single pane of glass to an air suspension and AMG Line trim, none of which has been priced yet.

The EQE is powered by a 90.6-kwh battery, and in base 350+ form it is rated at 305 miles of range by the EPA. Range ratings for the all-wheel-drive EQE and more powerful EQE 500 models have not been released yet.

Mercedes said EQE buyers will receive an unlimited number of free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America chargers for the first two years of ownership.

Other model variants including the hotter 2023 EQE AMG electric super sedan and 2023 EQE SUV have already been revealed.

Mercedes-Benz plans to build the EQE SUV in its U.S. plant in Alabama where 2023 EQS SUV production is already underway.

Related Articles