The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials.

Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last week, the Charger Super Bee marks the return of the classic nameplate, which first appeared on a standalone muscle car in 1968 and has been used on different Charger models on and off since 1971 (plus a Rumble Bee version for the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup).

Styling highlights include a functional hood scoop adorned with the Super Bee mascot, color-coordinated graphics, a black Mopar hood-pin kit, black SRT exhaust tips, and Super Bee logos for the instrument panel and seat backs.

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

The Super Bee is based on the Charger Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody, which both use a 6.4-liter V-8 producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Super Bee models based on the standard-body Scat Pack get 20-inch by 9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials, while Widebody versions get 18-inch by 11-inch wheels with 315 drag radials.

All versions also get adaptive suspension with Drag Mode and Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers, as well as the content from the Plus Group and Carbon/Suede Package.

Production is limited to 1,000 units, including 500 Scat Pack versions in B5 Blue and 500 Scat Pack Widebody versions in Plum Crazy. Order books open this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to that time.

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

The next Last Call model will be revealed September 7, with three more following between then and September 21. The seventh and final 2023 Dodge Last Call model—the last of the last—will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA show, scheduled for November 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Even if you miss out on the Last Call editions, all 2023 Challenger and Charger models will feature special goodies signifying them as the last of their kind. Exact content will vary by model, but all will come with a commemorative plaque under the hood bearing the texts “Last Call,” “Designed in Auburn Hills,” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

Dodge is culling the V-8 Challenger and Charger to prepare for an electrified future, which it recently inaugurated with the 2023 Hornet plug-in hybrid crossover and all-electric Charger Daytona SRT concept. The latter previews Dodge’s first production EV due in 2024, which will likely serve as a replacement for the internal-combustion Charger and Challenger.

