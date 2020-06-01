Which businesses in Austin were looted and vandalized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looters targeted a number of businesses this weekend, primarily those downtown, although they did hit at least a couple stores in the Capital Complex. Here’s a look at some of the damage.

If you have photos or videos of an Austin-area business that was looted or vandalized, please send them to us at ReportIt@kxan.com.

Law office of Michael Candelas

Someone through an object through the law offices at 421 East 6th St. in downtown Austin.

Capital Plaza – Target, Foot Locker

Target appeared to be the primary target as looters broke into the store when they far outnumbered the police officers in the parking lot. More police officers arrived by bus and the looters scattered. Police made a few arrests. Both Target and Foot Locker were damaged. Capital Plaza is located along northbound I-35 just before U.S. 290 in north Austin.

Driskill Hotel

Someone spray-painted over the Driskill Hotel’s historical marker. The hotel was built in 1886. It is located at 604 Brazos Street.

Lone Star Souvenir & Food Mart

Looters ransacked Lone Star Souvenir & Food Mart on 502 East 6th St.

Private Stock Premium Boutique

Looters hit this black-owned business hard this weekend. A GoFundMe created Sunday has already raised more than $36,000. They are located at 516 East 6th Street.

Shell Gas Station

The gas station at I-35 and 7th Street was looted on both Saturday and Sunday nights, leaving a trail of destruction both inside and outside the store.

Squeezery

Austin Police documented the damage this morning to the Squeezery, a former juice bar that reportedly went out of business last year. It’s at 612 Brazos Street.

Wild About Music

Wild About Music was reinforcing its stores after vandalism over the weekend. They are located at 615 Congress Avenue.

World Liquor & Tobacco

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez highlighted the struggle of this minority-owned business that was looted twice on Sunday night. Watch their surveillance video, which shows not just a couple of looters but dozens. They are located at 805 East 6th Street.