Travis County Attorney dismisses some cases relating to summer protests in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After reviewing cases related to the summer 2020 protests calling for racial justice in downtown Austin, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza and her office say they have dismissed lesser cases.

The number of cases being dismissed now comes to 16, the office says, and 40 other cases are under review.

The office says they will continue to look at cases where damage was done, a weapon was involved or there was a public safety concern.

The protests calling for police brutality to end began May 30 and lasted into June in response to George Floyd’s death and as a part of the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

Garza released a statement about the cases on Thursday:

“After witnessing the tragic murder of George Floyd, many of us across the country were both heartbroken and enraged. People understandably felt compelled to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and took to the streets to protest his murder and to voice their concerns, just as generations of Americans have done throughout our history in the fight for racial justice. I look forward to continuing to work with our community as we continue the necessary and difficult conversations about policing and racial justice.”

Several people arrested for their involvement with the protests were charged with riot, criminal mischief or evading arrest.

Over the summer, Texas Crime Stoppers offered up to $1,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved with the protests.