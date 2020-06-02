Travis Co. DA says protesters who believe rights were violated should file a complaint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County district attorney is calling on citizens who believe their rights were violated during police brutality protests in Austin over the weekend to file complaints with the Office of Police Oversight.

The statement from Margaret Moore comes one day after Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said several protesters were hurt, including a 20-year-old man who was struck in the head with a less-than-lethal round and a pregnant woman who was reportedly shot in the stomach with a similar round.

An Austin police officer shot a 16-year-old boy in the head with a “less-lethal” bean-bag round on Saturday. Video of the incident showed the teen collapsing.

Manley said several incidents are being reviewed which will include investigations by the department’s special investigations unit and internal affairs.

“There have been many graphic photos which appear to depict peaceful protesters being attacked by officers,” Moore said in a statement. “If you feel your rights have been violated by a police officer, please file an official complaint with the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) in order to initiate a formal investigation. The OPO provides impartial oversight of the Austin Police Department and its officers.”

Here’s how to file an official complaint with the OPO.

Moore announced earlier this week that the death of Mike Ramos, who was shot by APD in April, will be presented to a special grand jury.

KXAN Politics Reporter John Engel is breaking down the role of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, as well as its Civil Rights Division, in investigating the use of force by officers. Watch the full report tonight on KXAN at 10 p.m.