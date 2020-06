Protesters march in front of the State Capitol Saturday (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of about 50 people marched through downtown Austin Saturday as part of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.

Police blocked off streets as demonstrators chanted and carried signs. The group marched from the intersection of South Congress and Elizabeth Street, across the Congress Ave. Bridge to the State Capitol.

It marked the fourth weekend in a row that protests have been held in Austin following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.