Several arrested during protests in downtown Austin over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people were arrested by Austin Police Department during protests over the weekend of August 7-9, APD says.
The protests and incidents happened in several downtown Austin areas, with most arrests occurring in the area of Fourth St./Congress Avenue and in the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Justin Michael Daisy, unlawful carrying of a weapon/obstruction of a highway pass
- Antonio Jordan Reid, traffic offense
- Jason Ray Lewis, obstruction of highway pass
- Paul Lester Allen, obstruction of highway pass/riot participation
- Lauren Cole Aguirre, resisting arrest or search/interference
- Sadat Seals, city ordinance violation
- Anastasia Holoway, resisting arrest or search
- Julian Salazar, city ordinance violation
- Miguel Ricardo Montes-Staines, evading arrest/detention
- Madeleine Lee Taylor, interference
- Austin Gregory Graham, interference
- Monique Delacruz, assault by contact
- Keyanna Thomas-Newton, assault by contact
- Gabriel Brett Krug, interference
- Hannah Yando Spellman, interference
- Ellen L. Pandanell, interference
- David Walton Ragan, unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Noah Riley Lopez, city ordinance violation
- Mehdia Mrabet, city ordinance violation
- Dustin Lynn Hoss, city ordinance violation
The arrest affidavits for some of the individuals have not yet been released, however, some are.
According to APD, Justin Daisy was reported as standing in the middle of the intersection at Fourth Street and Congress Avenue while openly carrying a weapon in his waistband. Officers say Daisy refused to move out of the roadway when warned. His bond was set at $2,000 for the obstruction charge and $15,000 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.