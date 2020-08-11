Several arrested during protests in downtown Austin over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people were arrested by Austin Police Department during protests over the weekend of August 7-9, APD says.

The protests and incidents happened in several downtown Austin areas, with most arrests occurring in the area of Fourth St./Congress Avenue and in the 700 block of East Eighth Street.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Justin Michael Daisy, unlawful carrying of a weapon/obstruction of a highway pass

Antonio Jordan Reid, traffic offense

Jason Ray Lewis, obstruction of highway pass

Paul Lester Allen, obstruction of highway pass/riot participation

Lauren Cole Aguirre, resisting arrest or search/interference

Sadat Seals, city ordinance violation

Anastasia Holoway, resisting arrest or search

Julian Salazar, city ordinance violation

Miguel Ricardo Montes-Staines, evading arrest/detention

Madeleine Lee Taylor, interference

Austin Gregory Graham, interference

Monique Delacruz, assault by contact

Keyanna Thomas-Newton, assault by contact

Gabriel Brett Krug, interference

Hannah Yando Spellman, interference

Ellen L. Pandanell, interference

David Walton Ragan, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Noah Riley Lopez, city ordinance violation

Mehdia Mrabet, city ordinance violation

Dustin Lynn Hoss, city ordinance violation

The arrest affidavits for some of the individuals have not yet been released, however, some are.

According to APD, Justin Daisy was reported as standing in the middle of the intersection at Fourth Street and Congress Avenue while openly carrying a weapon in his waistband. Officers say Daisy refused to move out of the roadway when warned. His bond was set at $2,000 for the obstruction charge and $15,000 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.