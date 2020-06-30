Protester accused of throwing scooter at horse, others arrested near Austin police HQ Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five people were arrested Saturday night during a protest outside Austin Police Department headquarters. One of them, police say, was taken into custody after throwing an electric scooter at an APD horse and later hitting an officer with a skateboard.

KXAN has reached out to APD to find out how many people were arrested Saturday and the charges they face.

An affidavit shows James Rodriguez, 23, was charged with interference with police service animals, as well as assault on a peace officer, evading detention on foot and resisting arrest. Police say Rodriguez threw the scooter at the feet of the police horse as it was working to push the crowd away from the front steps of APD headquarters. The affidavit said the scooter caused the officer riding the horse to “temporarily lose control” and that the horse could have hurt officers behind them.

Police say when Rodriguez was away from the crowd, officers on bicycles rode over and he first pushed them and then hit one officer’s elbow with a skateboard before running away and falling. Officers then arrested Rodriguez. According to the affidavit, “it took at least 3 additional officers that I could see to secure [Rodriguez] in handcuffs” after he “actively resisted” arrest.

A Twitter user posted video of the arrest. APD responded to it saying the man did not want to be looked at by Austin-Travis County EMS and was taken to jail that night.

In regards to #20-1791206, a male suspect was arrested after he threw an electric scooter at a police horse. When officers located the suspect, he hit an officer with a skateboard and ran towards IH-35 where he resisted arrest. He refused EMS and was taken to jail. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 28, 2020

Other protesters, including Jordan Keith Gutierrez, 25, and Samuel Cannon, 20, were accused of walking past barricades at the front steps of police headquarters during the protest.

Police said in an affidavit they warned Gutierrez two times about passing the barricades and decided to arrest him when he did it a third time. The affidavit says he walked into the crowd of protesters and was arrested more than an hour later.

In Cannon’s case, police said they gave “three loud warnings” to the crowd about not coming up the steps on the other side of the barricades or they would be arrested, but that Cannon walked up the steps anyway.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, faces a harrassment of public servant charge. He’s accused of spitting on an officer who was trying to keep him from a line of other officers attempting to control the crowd.

Police also accused Cassidy Nordstrom, 25, of grabbing an officer’s baton as he walked into the crowd to help make an arrest. She faces an interference with public duties charge. Nordstrom told officers, according to the affidavit, that she grabbed the baton to “prevent herself from falling to the ground.”

The Travis County Attorney and District Attorney’s offices review all charges like these. A KXAN investigation from early June found reviewing charges could take around 30 days, and some of these cases could be dismissed.