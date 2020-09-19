Protest for Breonna Taylor to be held at Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “March 4 | Stand 4 Breonna” protest/rally will be held on Saturday to demand action in the March killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The event will will be held at the Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second Street beginning at 1 p.m. It’s hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition, Austin Trans Leadership, and Black Pride.

In its announcement, AJC says:

“We wish to express the collective outrage of the people of the United States toward the system that failed Breonna, by marching/ gathering together across each major city.”

The event will feature speeches from families who have experienced police violence in Austin, in addition to registration to vote.

Organizers say masks and sanitizer will be available for all attending.

Earlier this week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city will pay $12 million to the Taylor family, a historic civil lawsuit settlement. But activists and supporters say a payout isn’t enough for the 26-year-old EMT who was killed during a no-knock warrant — Taylor’s home was also the wrong address than where officers intended to go.

A main focus of the movement for Breonna Taylor is for the officers involved in her death to be charged and arrested, in addition to overall police reform.

“Black women continue to be killed without consequence and it is essential that we come together RIGHT NOW to demand accountability,” the AJC says.

KXAN will update this story as the event takes place.