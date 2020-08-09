Protest at Austin City Hall aims to ‘hold Austin City Council on trial’

Demonstrators from three groups held a people’s tribunal at Austin City Hall Aug. 8 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered at Austin City Hall Plaza Saturday to hold city council accountable for actions they say allowed police violence and anti-immigrant practices to take place.

The demonstration was organized by Grassroots Leadership, Austin Democratic Socialists of America and the Austin Youth Liberation Movement.

The groups say Austin City Council has been complicit in police violence, community displacement and anti-immigrant practices.

They also accuse the council of not funding Austin Public Health enough.

The demonstration kicked off at 6 p.m. Those who were directly affected by Austin City Council’s decisions gave their testimonies in a people’s tribunal.

This comes days before city council is scheduled for more discussion on the budget.

The budget has been surrounded by debates over redirecting funds from the Austin Police Department into other community programs and services.