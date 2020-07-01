Police say man brandished gun at protesters because he was ‘fearing for his life’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released new details about a man officers say brandished a gun while driving through a crowd of protesters Saturday.

The incident has gained attention on social media, after protesters say they felt the man was threatening them.

According to APD the driver was, “traveling legally in a moving lane of traffic on 8th Street,” when he was approached by, “an aggressive crowd who surrounded the vehicle and started banging on the windows.”

APD’s statement went on to say, “Fearing for his life, the driver brandished a legally-carried weapon.”

Officers took the man into custody briefly. The department says no arrest was made because he was exercising self-defense.

APD asks anyone with information about the incident to call 512-974-5245.

KXAN has reached out to a number of witnesses and is working to reach out to the driver. This story will be updated with any new information.