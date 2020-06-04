Police brutality protests scheduled Thursday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three events regarding police brutality protests are happening Thursday around Austin , the first starting at 11 a.m. outside Austin Police headquarters.

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association, along with the Austin Police Association, will hold a joint press conference to “speak out against the shortcomings of the criminal justice system and those of this council.”

A press release by the APROA had harsh words toward Austin Mayor Steve Adler and the city council, saying a “lack of leadership” from Adler and the council allowed for “violence and destruction.”

“While officers dodgd rocks, Molotov cocktails, eggs and bricks to protect the right of individuals to peacefully protests, Mayor Adler and his colleagues failed to speak publicly about the importance of abiding by laws that protect the rights, safety and property of others,” the press release read, in part.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a group of young people will bring their parents to the steps of APD headquarters to peacefully protest police brutality. Organizers say they hope to “talk openly with Austin police officers to explain, as parents, how we can’t see one more parent grieve the loss of their child at the hands of police.”

At 6 p.m., the Mike Ramos Brigade will hold a protest outside APD headquarters to demand the names of the officers that shot and injured protesters.

The APA sent an email to Mayor Adler, City Council members, city public safety commissioners and the director of the Office of Police Oversight to attend the Mike Ramos Brigade protest. They asked for RSVPs so they could get enough protective gear for people to wear.

“We hope your physical presence will promote an environment for protesters to express their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of their grievances,” the email said.