LIVE: Demonstrations in downtown Austin resume for fourth night of protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For a fourth straight night, demonstrators are gathering near Austin Police Department headquarters on Monday in protest of police injustice throughout the country.

A group of people returned to APD headquarters around 7:30 p.m Monday after several days of protests at the location. Activity and protests began Friday night following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin.

On Monday, APD Police Chief Brian Manley held a news conference to announce investigations into several protest-related incidents over the weekend.

One man is in critical condition after being hit in the head by a less lethal round by police, according to Manley.

The scene in downtown Austin during the protests has ranged from peaceful demonstrations to vandalism, violence and looting.