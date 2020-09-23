Justice for Breonna Taylor protests to be held at Austin City Hall, Texas Capitol on Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the immediate minutes after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge two of the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death, protests against the decision to be held in Austin were announced on social media.

The “Justice for Breonna Taylor – Solidarity with Louisville” protest will be held at Austin City Hall at 7 p.m. The event’s announcement reads:

“ATX- Given the short notice, there is an autonomous action in solidarity with Louisville tonight at 7 p.m.,” the tweet reads. “No specific organizers or group. We all work together. Share!”

Organizers with the Mike Ramos Brigade will also be at Austin City Hall at 7 p.m. to support justice for Taylor, according to a Facebook event. Ramos was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in April.

Another Justice for Breonna Taylor protest will be held at 7 p.m. at the Texas Capitol, with the announcement noting “Silence is Violence” and “No Good Cops.”