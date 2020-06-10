How you can discover Austin’s black history

AUSTIN (KXAN) – From slavery to forced migration to Black Lives Matter, Austin’s black history is as old as the city itself. KXAN has reached out to the community, looking for places our viewers can turn to if they want to learn more about Austin’s black history. Here are some of the sources we’ve uncovered.

The George Washington Carver Museum is a treasure trove for people looking to learn about black history in Austin and in Texas. “The folks that came here understood that black history is American history,” says museum curator Carre Adams. The museum is currently closed due to the pandemic, but they will be co-hosting a virtual Juneteenth festival. For more on that, visit juneteenthatx.com.

Speaking of virtual resources, the LBJ Presidential Library has a slew of options for people looking to learn more, including past Civil Rights Summits and programs:

The Summit on Race in America 2019

The Civil Rights Summit 2014 featuring President Obama

Online programs about sports and baseball legend Hank Aaron

And several of President Johnson’s important events, including the signing of the Voting Rights Act.

For people looking for some reading, Katrina Brooks, owner of Black Pearl Books, says that she’s seen a surge in interest in Black History and racism. “This is the first time I’ve seen such a proactive search for knowledge and understanding about racism in particular.”