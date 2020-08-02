Live Blog: Police make arrests in weekend packed with protests across Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several protests are scheduled in Austin this weekend, a week after protester Garrett Foster died following a shooting on Congress Avenue.

On Friday, both the Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety said they were increasing staffing in the downtown area, in anticipation of the protests.

APD response

9 p.m. Saturday

APD says officers made more arrests near 4th Street and Congress Avenue, the sight of the protest for Garrett Foster, but exact numbers weren’t readily available. The department says people in the area were blocking roadways and causing ‘disturbances.’

8:30 p.m. Saturday

Right now, APD says they have choppers in the air monitoring several demonstrations downtown. Officers have made arrests near 4th Street and Congress Avenue, according to the department. Details about how many arrests have been made and why the protesters were taken in were not immediately available.

Protests for Garrett Foster

A protest scheduled for Saturday evening on 4th Street and Congress Avenue is being held in honor of Garrett Foster.

(KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

(KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

It’s the same place where he was fatally shot a week ago, allegedly by Daniel Perry. Perry’s attorney released a statement on his behalf recounting the shooting from his perspective Thursday night.

The Facebook event for the protest says it was organized by the Mike Ramos Brigade, a group fighting for justice for a man who was shot and killed by Austin police back in April.

(KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Back the Blue and Trump 2020 Rally

From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday protesters with Back the Blue gathered on the 360 Bridge at Lake Austin.

Supporters could be seen with their cars parked near the bridge, holding American flags and banners for President Donald Trump.

March to Amplify Black Voices and Defund the Police

More than 100 people gathered at the University of Texas Tower Saturday calling for cuts to APD’s funding.

(KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

(KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Discussions about the department’s budget have been taking place since the city’s budget was proposed earlier this month. The city manager’s plan would cut $11.3 million from APD and redirect it to community services.

MAGA Drag the Interstate

Supporters of President Trump also formed a caravan on Austin’s highways starting around noon Saturday.

(KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Supporters came from all over Texas to drive a loop around I-35, US 183, Mopac and SH 71 with pro-Trump banners and flags on their vehicles.

The event was scheduled to last until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated as more protests and developments occur.