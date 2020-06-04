Demonstrations against police brutality resume at Texas Capitol, APD headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protests resumed in downtown Austin Wednesday with a message against police brutality and race-inequality after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin.

Demonstrations began Friday night near Austin Police Department headquarters, igniting nearly a full week of protests in the downtown area. Over the weekend, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Austin from APD headquarters to the Texas Capitol to Austin City Hall in hopes of having their voices heard.

Interstate 35 was shut down from Sixth Street to 12th Street four separate times on Saturday and Sunday as demonstrators rushed in mass to the interstate.

Organized demonstrations turned to vandalism and looting as the days turned to night during the weekend.

Demonstrators gather at APD headquarters Wednesday night, June 3 (Andy Way/KXAN)

A group gathered near the Texas Capitol to protest police brutality Wednesday, June 3. (Andy Way/KXAN)

For the most part, the demonstrations have remained peaceful during the week, sparking a forum for private citizens and police officers to discuss their issues.

On Wednesday, the protest began at the Texas Capitol with demonstrators taking a knee in front of the Capitol gates. Then, demonstrators marched to the Texas Governor’s Mansion, chanting “Black lives matter.”

Eighth Street westbound at the I-35 Frontage Road has been closed due to the protests in the area.

Most of the group of protesters moved toward APD headquarters around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A pastor from a local church has been near the Texas Capitol every day during the protests — even bringing a tent.

“I am not leaving because this is my call. This is my call and I believe that it’s enough. This has went to the capacity of God being angry,” Terrell Chapman said.