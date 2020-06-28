‘Caravan For Change’ driving protest held through downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, cars lined up at Huston-Tilotson University to protest for Black Lives Matter for an event called “Caravan for Change.”

The convoy drove through downtown Austin with their hazard lights on while honking their horns.

Cars line up for the “Caravan For Change” protest (KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Organizers say they wanted to find a way to keep protesting but also keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.

“Just because you don’t read about it or hear about it on the news as much as you did before doesn’t mean that the problem is settled or over,” said Maggie Soria, co-founder. “We need to keep going so we can make sure there is change for the better for everybody.”

The drive ended back at Huston-Tilotson University.

“Black Lives Matter” protest at Austin City Hall on Friday (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

On Friday night, gatherers met outside Austin City Hall for a brief “Black Lives Matter” protest. KXAN photographers saw a couple hundred people on hand. The protest wrapped up around 9:45 p.m. and appeared to be peaceful.