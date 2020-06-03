Austin unrest: police brutality, anti-racism protests continue in Texas capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, Austin protests against police brutality and racism continued — moving from Austin Police Department headquarters to the Texas Capitol.

Tuesday night’s protests drew a larger crowd than that on Monday night, with demonstrators lining up all the way across the Texas Capitol fence, chanting and waving signs and wearing black in observance of BlackoutTuesday.

In an interview with KXAN’s Alex Caprariello on Tuesday, APD Officer Alexandra Parker explained — through tears — her reaction as both an officer and an African-American woman to the video of the George Floyd incident and the protests it’s sparked.

“It made me really sad to watch the entire video,” Parker said, pausing to gather herself. “And to see someone wearing the same uniform that for me stands for so much, treat someone that way.”

