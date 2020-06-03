Austin protesters explain moment when they were hit with APD bean bag rounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Austinites say they were injured by bean bag rounds Austin police fired into crowds during this weekend’s protests.

Maya Van Os says she was protesting in front of police headquarters on Saturday when things took a turn.

MORE: Travis Co. DA says protesters who believe rights were violated should file a complaint

“I had a large lump on my head. I later found out I had a concussion,” said Van Os. “Like I said, I don’t remember being tackled. I remember being on the ground and screaming.”

Meredith Williams says she and her boyfriend were also protesting that day, on the side of I-35. “We are standing there on top of the hill, holding my sign, it was very peaceful holding my sign and I was shot in my foot,” Williams said.

