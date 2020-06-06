LIVE: Austin police to kneel for 8 minutes, 46 seconds in George Floyd tribute

Protesters kneel outside the Texas State Capitol (Picture: KXAN/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers will kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds on Saturday in an act of solidarity with people protesting against police brutality.

The length of the demonstration represents the amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck while detaining him last month.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country, while Chauvin has been arrested on murder charges.

APD invited the public to kneel alongside their newly established community engagement team outside the police department’s headquarters on Eighth Street at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

APD said on Twitter they will kneel “to show solidarity in condemning the acts the killed George Floyd.”

It follows a week of protests against police brutality in Austin, with thousands of people taking to the streets of downtown and demonstrating outside APD HQ, on I-35, at the State Capitol and outside City Hall.

“Community members just want to be heard,” said Commander Chris Vallejo.

“Those that come here, they have the right to air their grievances to their government, to their police department.”

A large majority of demonstrations have been peaceful, with some showings of unity between police and protesters as the week went on.

However, several people were injured during clashes between police and protesters last weekend, including 20-year-old Justin Howell, who is in a critical condition.