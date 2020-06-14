Austin police arrest protester accused of blocking I-35 service road in downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a protester accused of blocking the Interstate 35 Service Road in downtown on Friday.

According to court documents, though some of the protesters were on sidewalks, others began to stand in the middle of the road outside the department’s headquarters at 715 East Eighth Street around 11:20 p.m. Friday. The crowd standing in the middle of the road was so large, drivers were not able to go through the intersection of East Eighth and the I-35 Service Road on the southbound side.

The documents say that officers gave protesters five minutes to clear the intersection on a loud speaker from a patrol vehicle, and in the meantime, officers made a two line formation standing by in case arrests were needed after the five minutes were up.

Officers told protesters multiple times to clear the road. Around the four-minute mark, most protesters moved onto the sidewalk, documents say some allegedly remained on the road, including 19-year-old Jarrid Cornell.

Meanwhile, traffic was building up on the frontage road.

Documents say when officers tried to detain him, he ran away from them, but when one officer caught up to Cornell, the officer “grabbed his backpack that he was wearing and conducted a takedown.” Other officers placed handcuffs on Cornell once he was on the floor.

Cornell is charged with obstruction of a highway or other passageway.

Austin police say three people in total were arrested related to protests between Friday night and Saturday morning. Charges included obstruction of a highway, interference with public duties and pedestrian in the roadway.