Austin organization holds march for Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos Sunday

Protesters march for Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos in downtown Austin on Sept. 20, 2020. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A community organization is holding a march for Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos on Sunday evening in downtown Austin.

A flyer posted on the PEACE in Austin Facebook page says they will gather at Wooldridge Square Park, which is just southwest of the Texas State Capitol, at 5 p.m.

They’re marching in memory of Mike Ramos, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24 after the department responded to calls of people doing drugs in an apartment complex parking lot and a man waiving a gun in the air.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at the time that officers believed the vehicle occupied by Ramos and another person had been involved in a crime the day before.

Manley later said in an update on May 11 that no gun was found in or near the vehicle.

The group will also be rallying for Javier Ambler, a man who died while in custody of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies in March 2019 after he told them he suffered from congestive heart failure and couldn’t breathe.

Ambler reportedly did not dim his headlights for oncoming traffic, which the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said led to a 22-minute chase that ended in north Austin.

The incidents have sparked outrage and led to protests from the local to nationwide level, with community members allying for change with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others.

The cases of Ambler and Ramos were initially supposed to be brought before a grand jury in August, but outgoing Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she would pass them off to newly elected attorney José Garza when he takes office.

PEACE in Austin had previously scheduled the march for Saturday, but decided to move it because members planned to attend other marches.

KXAN will be at the march on Sunday. Check back for more details.