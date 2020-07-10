Austin man, 16-year-old boy are the latest arrests from Texas State Capitol protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man and a teenage boy were arrested in connection with rioting and vandalism during Austin’s May protests, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Special agents arrested 56-year-old Joe Paul Mitchell, of Austin, on July 3 on charges of rioting, resisting arrest and evading arrest, the department said.

A social media video allegedly shows Mitchell kicking a DPS patrol car during a protest at the Texas State Capitol on May 30, according to the department.

When troopers confronted Mitchell, the department said he tried to escape. When they moved in to arrest him, a group of protesters surrounded the troopers in order to help Mitchell.

Troopers were able to move Mitchell to safe place and confirm his identity, but released him afterwards, the department said.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested Sunday. He was charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, evading arrest and two counts of riot.

The department claims video surveillance from May 30 shows the teen spray painting the Texas State Capitol – along with another teen who has already been arrested and charged.

DPS said troopers tried to arrest the 16-year-old, but he got away.

More video surveillance from May 31 allegedly shows the teen with a group of people spray painting a few more locations including the Governor’s Mansion, according to DPS.

The department said the arrests are part of ongoing investigations into the protests, and agents are using videos from surveillance and social media to find more suspects.