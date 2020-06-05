Austin City Council special meeting on police protests continues at 9 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is reconvening Friday morning to continue its discussion on the Austin Police Department’s use of force. On Thursday, Police Chief Brian Manley said that his officers will no longer use bean bags in crowd control situations.

Over the weekend, protests in downtown Austin got tense. Police fired bean-bag rounds into the crowds and used smoke and tear gas. Two protesters were badly injured when police shot them in the head with the bean-bag rounds. Videos of the shootings and unconscious protesters went viral nationwide.

On Thursday, Austin City Council members held an emergency meeting to look into protocols and practices that the Austin Police Department used during the protests.

More than 360 people signed up to speak during the virtual meeting. Many of the speakers shred their own experiences, and the family of 16-year-old Brad Levi Ayala gave emotional comments. He was one of the two people badly injured. His family says he has a long recovery ahead. Twenty-year-old Justin Howell was also shot in the head. He remains in critical condition.

Chief Manley said while officers will no longer use the bean-bag rounds for crowd control, he believes they are still appropriate in other situations.

The special City Council meeting will pick up again at 9 a.m.