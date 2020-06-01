Austin City Council members plan emergency hearing to address protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Austin city council members are calling for an emergency Council hearing this week to address demands from protesters as well as tactics used by Austin Police during weekend protests in the city.

District 4 Council Member Greg Casar’s office confirmed to KXAN the earliest the hearings could happen would be Thursday after the scheduled Council meeting.

Demonstrations began predominately through downtown Austin on Friday night and lasted through the early Monday morning hours in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Michael Ramos in Austin during police incidents.

Austin police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were positioned throughout the city during the demonstrations. On four separate occasions, demonstrators stopped traffic on Interstate 35 by blocking the interstate in the downtown area.

On one occasion, Austin police officers confirmed the use of tear gas and smoke to remove protesters from the main downtown thoroughfare.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers arrested nearly 30 people related to protests in the past 24 hours on charges including burglary, theft, interference with public duties, graffiti, engaging in organized crime, assault and participating in a riot.