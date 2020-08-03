Attorney says man who claims to have shot Austin protester didn’t return to scene; releases photos of damaged vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The attorney for a man who says he shot and killed Austin protester Garrett Foster released new information on Monday “in an effort to correct false facts contained on social media and in some press reports.”

Daniel Perry identified himself as the shooter in an email from his attorney last week.

Foster, 28, died July 25 after he was shot at a protest in downtown Austin. A car turned on Congress Avenue near 4th Street at 9:51 p.m. into where a group of protesters were marching against police violence. Protesters surrounded the car. Foster was armed with an assault-style weapon and was one of the protesters who surrounded the car.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says that’s when the driver fired five shots from inside the vehicle, hitting Foster multiple times. Foster never fired a shot. Another protester then shot at the car three times, but did not hit anyone.

Perry’s attorney says the shooting was in self defense.

The attorney says Perry, an active-duty Army sergeant, was limited to travel of only 100 miles from his post at Fort Hood. He was driving for Uber to earn extra money in Austin — which is the closest location with a significant customer base.

Since the shooting, the attorney says Perry has been restricted to his post for his own safety and has not left, despite reports that he had returned to the scene of the shooting. “The allegation that Sgt. Perry attended Mr. Foster’s memorial is absolutely false,” his attorney says.

The attorney also released these photos of what he says is damage to Perry’s vehicle done before and after he shot Garrett Foster. He says the photos show where a brick scraped the car, where the door and hood were damaged from protester blows and where bullet holes from a second shooter entered the car’s frame.

Bullet hole from Daniel Perry’s car after shooting at Austin protest (Photo: Clint Broden-Perry’s attorney)

Damage to Daniel Perry’s car. Perry’s attorney claims protesters damaged the vehicle (Photo: Clint Broden-Perry’s attorney)

Daniel Perry’s car following shooting at Austin protest (Photo: Clint Broden-Perry’s attorney)

Damage to Daniel Perry’s vehicle (Photo: Clint Broden-Perry’s attorney)

Scratch on window of Daniel Perry’s vehicle (Photo: Clint Broden-Perry’s attorney)

Perry was not hurt by the gunfire. Police haven’t identified Perry or anyone else as a suspect in the shooting. So far, there are still no criminal charges filed in this case.