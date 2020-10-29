APD investigates 9 incidents of force, places 2 more officers on desk duty related to May protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department placed two more officers on administrative duty after their involvement in “protest-related critical incidents” earlier this year. Police also said Thursday that they determined there were nine total incidents between May 30 and 31, and five happened on Interstate 35 or the frontage road.

Police identified those nine incidents happening on the following dates, times and locations:

May 30, approximately 4:30 p.m., 800 block of N. I-35 SB Proper.

May 30, approximately 5:10 p.m., 900 block of N. I-35 NB Proper.

May 30, approximately 5:24 p.m., 800 block of N. I-35 NB Frontage.

May 30, approximately 7:12 p.m., 1000 E. Riverside Dr.

May 31, approximately 1:55 p.m., 300 block of W. Cesar Chavez.

May 31, approximately 4 p.m., 800 block of N. I-35 SB Proper.

May 31, approximately 4 p.m., 800 block of N. I-35 NB Proper.

The department is also naming the two officers that its investigation revealed as being part of the above incidents. Their names are Officer Jeffrey Teng and Officer Eric Heim. Police said they are now on paid administrative duty along with five others who were named previously: Officer Nicholas Gebhart, Officer Kyu An, Officer Kyle Felton, Officer Derrick Lehman and Officer John Siegel.

Police said their Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division are attempting to identify any other officers involved in additional protest-related incidents.

The department has been looking into the use of Level 1 less-lethal force during the first weekend of protests on May 30 and May 31. More information about the different levels of force is available on the police department’s website.

Police said these cases remain under investigation, and more updates are forthcoming.