APD explains thank-you notes tweet after online skepticism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, the Austin Police Department tweeted about thank-you notes it had received, which prompted online skepticism because many of the envelopes featured similar handwriting.

“We can’t express enough how grateful we are to serve you, Austin. Our officers have been working around the clock during these unprecedented times and thank everyone who took the time to write and make our day a little brighter,” the tweet said.

As of Wednesday, APD’s original tweet has garnered 9,600 retweets, 4,200 likes and thousands of replies — many of which pointed out that “Thank you” written on many of the envelopes appeared to be all in the same handwriting.

We can’t express enough how grateful we are to serve you, Austin. Our officers have been working around the clock during these unprecedented times and thank everyone who took the time to write and make our day a little brighter. #OneAustinSaferTogether #Thankful pic.twitter.com/U3vomU2tbq — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 6, 2020

APD clarified on Monday that the cards were from several community members and their families.

“Two people, who organized delivering the cards in person, addressed the envelopes with a ‘Thank you,’ so our officers would open the notes to receive encouragement during these difficult times. That is why the front of the envelopes appear to have the same handwriting,” APD wrote.