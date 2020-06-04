APD discloses less lethal rounds used during Austin protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released descriptions and photos of the types of less-than-lethal rounds that have been used during a week of protests and demonstrations in Austin.

Demonstrations in the Austin area began on Friday, May 29 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Groups have returned to Austin Police Department headquarters and the Texas Capitol throughout the week to rally against the police brutality.

Over the weekend, peaceful demonstrations turned into events of crime with looting, vandalism and violence in several instances. As a result, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed the use of less lethal ammunition. Several incidents between Austin police and protesters resulted in injuries.

A 20-year-old Texas State student is in critical condition after being hit with a less lethal round. A pregnant woman was hit in her stomach when police fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters, according to her husband.

A teenager was reportedly shot in the head with less-lethal ammunition while standing near Interstate 35 during protests on Sunday, according to boy’s family.

Austin police reported Thursday the use of a CTS 12-gauge “Super Sock” bean bag and a CTS 40mm foam round during the week of protests.

Photo: Austin Police Department

Photo: Austin Police Department

APD says, before Monday, June 1, police used a Def-Tec 12 gauge bean bag munitions. A change was made to CTS when the vendor was not able to fulfill additional orders.