AFD responded to multiple fires related to weekend Austin protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to multiple fires directly related to weekend protests in Austin.

During Saturday’s protests, AFD reported five to six dumpster fires, multiple trash can fires and a car fire underneath Interstate 35 near Austin Police Department headquarters. KXAN captured video of the fully-engulfed vehicle near Eighth Street in downtown Austin. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, AFD reported to five to six dumpster fires during protests.

Mostly in downtown Austin, protests, following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police, continued from Friday night until early Monday morning varying from demonstrations of peaceful protest to fires, looting and vandalism.