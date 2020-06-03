Advocates encourage Austin City Council to ‘Defund the Police’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jumping on a national movement, the Austin Justice Coalition is encouraging people to ask city council members to “Defund the Police.”

Protesters could be seen holding signs with the phrase outside of APD’s Headquarters building over the weekend.

MORE: Austin unrest: police brutality, anti-racism protests continue in Texas capitol

AJC Executive Director Chas Moore says on Thursday, his organization will ask Austin City Council Members to divest funding in the police department and put it toward other resources in the community that he feels could better serve diverse communities, like health services, housing, parks and cultural centers.

Moore is encouraging others to join AJC at Thursday’s meeting to call on council members to reduce the police department’s funding.

He says despite the phrase, “Defund the Police,” it’s not AJC’s intention for APD to be completely defunded. He says the effort would focus on convincing council members to take some funding that the department spends on items like weapons and downtown surveillance and allocate that elsewhere.

