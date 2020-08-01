6 more arrested in connection with May protests at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that agents arrested six more people in connection with Austin’s May protests at the Texas State Capitol.

DPS said they were wanted for crimes ranging from felony criminal mischief to riot. These crimes reportedly took place during protests where the department said several officers were assaulted and property was damaged.

The six people charged were arrested between July 21 and July 29, according to DPS.

24-year-old Syed Imran Ali of Spring was arrested for misdemeanor riot for allegedly going into a restricted area on Capitol grounds and refusing to leave after requests from law enforcement. Ali was also arrested before for criminal trespass related to the protests, DPS said.

26-year-old Cassidy Julia Nordstrom of Austin was arrested for riot and obstruction of a roadway for reportedly throwing water bottles at troopers and blocking I-35, according to DPS.

22-year-old Gabriel Brett Krug of Temple was arrested for felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for allegedly damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion, DPS said.

17-year-old Bryan Becerril of Pflugerville was arrested for criminal mischief and participating in a riot for alegedly taking part in vandalizing a DPS patrol vehicle, according to the department.

25-year-old Nickia Kasha Hunt of Austin was arrested for criminal mischief and participating in a riot for allegedly taking part in damaging DPS property at the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, DPS said.

18-year-old Jordan Chance Teal of Austin turned himself in for assault on a public servant in connection with an incident where a DPS trooper was injured, according to DPS.

At least six others were arrested in connection with the May protests in June and July; one of them was a 16-year-old boy.

Texas Crime Stoppers offering rewards

DPS is asking for help in finding those involved in crimes at the Capitol protests in May.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those charged with a felony, and up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of those charged with a misdemeanor.

To submit a tip, visit the DPS website.