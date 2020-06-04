366 people set to speak before Council about APD’s protest policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, protests in downtown Austin got tense. Police fired bean-bag rounds into the crowds of protesters and used smoke and tear gas.

Thursday, Austin City Council members will hold an emergency meeting to look into protocols and practices the Austin Police Department used during the protests.

More than 360 people signed up to speak during the virtual meeting. Many of the speakers will share their experiences at the protests this weekend.

“It was a very horrific experience,” Nikki Carroll said about her time downtown this past weekend. She said she was one of the first protesters to get to downtown on Saturday.

Carroll was one of the hundreds who were there to protest against police violence, but her cries for injustice quickly became tears of pain.

“They dragged me,” Carroll said. “I wasn’t one of the people who were going after the police or throwing stuff at them, I literally had my back to them and I was pushed and dragged after that and that was not OK.”

Austin City Council District 4 Member Greg Casar told KXAN, “That’s why I and my colleagues are saying we need to have emergency meetings where we talk about the protests and talk about what people are asking for, and talk about making sure folks were taking the appropriate action because we don’t want the police escalating the situations.”

Carroll said the images of police officers firing off less-lethal rounds and releasing tear gas into crowds of demonstrators will last forever.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night after what happened to me,” she said.

As one of dozens of demonstrators who were injured, Carroll is now calling on city leaders to take action.

“I should have a right to protest and say what I have to say without being assaulted,” Carroll said.