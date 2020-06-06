3 people arrested in connection with looting, property damage of east Austin Target store

Austin police wear riot gear as they stand guard outside the Capital Plaza Target store that was looted on May 31. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has arrested three suspects in connection with looting, burglarizing and damaging property at an east Austin Target store on May 31.

The suspects have been identified as Lisa Hogan, 27, Samuel Miller, 22 and Skye Elder, 23 — all Austin residents.

The DA’s Office says Hogan is charged with state jail felonies for riot and burglary of a building. She reportedly sent out a live feed video from the scene on Facebook in order to encourage others to join in. Her bonds are set at $25,000 each.

Miller is charged with state jail felonies for criminal mischief and burglary of a building. He reportedly destroyed and ripped out the surveillance cameras located inside the store. His bonds are set at $25,000 each.

Elder is charged with a state jail felony for burglary of a building. Elder’s bond is set at $25,000.

The DA’s Office says it’s believed the three suspects are supportive of the ideals of the Antifa anti-government activist movement.

“While I fully support the rights of freedom of speech and assembly, I cannot tolerate the subversion of peaceful protest by engaging in wanton destruction and theft,” said DA Margaret Moore. “These arrests are important to protecting not only the property owners, but, even more importantly, the peaceful protesters whose message should be heard.”