At least 16 displaced after juveniles play with fireworks

AFD says juveniles playing with fireworks caused a fire at the Mueller City View Apartments. (KXAN: Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 16 people won’t be spending New Year’s day at their apartments Wednesday morning.

Juveniles playing with fireworks set a fire that burned an apartment complex in east Austin just after midnight on January 1, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said it got the call at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday of a fire at the Mueller City View Apartments at 1100 Reinli Street.

Firefighters found the fire burning the outside of the building up three stories to the attic. They called a second alarm because of the amount of fire and the number of people who had to evacuate.

Everyone was able to get out safely. No one was hurt. At least 10 adults, six children and one dog were displaced from four apartments.

Fire crews say three of the complex’s nine units are damaged beyond repair. A fourth is a little less damaged but could not be immediately occupied. The other four are okay.

The fire department did issue citations for illegal firework use in the city. AFD Battalion Chief Matt Cox told KXAN he didn’t know if the children or their parents were the ones cited.

Chief Cox told KXAN he did hear smoke alarms going off in the building.