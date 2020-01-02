Allergy sufferers beware! Cedar pollen levels ‘very high’ in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allergy sufferers may not welcome the start of the new year as much as others might because cedar pollen levels are considered “very high” at the moment.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie joined digital anchor Will DuPree on KXAN Live Thursday morning to talk about the spike in cedar pollen.

She explained the arrival of a dry cold front this week brought gusty winds that kicked up pollen from Ashe juniper and mountain cedar trees into the air. The Austin area has not had much measurable rain to counteract that, either.

“Basically, those cold fronts act like a wall of wind when they’re dry,” Currie explained. “Once it hits the Austin metro, and once it hits that tree, it just kicks everything off of it, all of those pollen grains, and it just gets lofted into the air.”

Currie said her research has shown that the cedar season usually peaks during the second week of January, so people should prepare now to deal with symptoms of cedar fever.

