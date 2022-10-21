Attention DISH subscribers

Important facts and options you should consider:

What’s going on?

KNVA CW has a contract with DISH that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract has expired and DISH has removed KNVA CW from your schedule. KNVA CW has presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DISH has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. You may have seen them do this before. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.

All your programming is lost?

All of it. NO Walker. NO DC Legacies. NO All-American. No local news, weather, and sports. All Gone.

What can I do?

We at KNVA CW value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when DISH denies it to you. You have options: