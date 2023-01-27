24-Hour allergy report: Austin and Central Texas

Rainfall may affect the ability to collect pollen data. Data is updated 10 minutes after the hour.

Find the latest allergen counts for Central Texas, as measured by PollenSense, an automated pollen sampling machine that gives KXAN updated counts every minute, instead of once a day. It uses artificial intelligence to identify different allergens. KXAN is the only TV station in Texas to use this technology. Whether it is cedar, mold, cottonwood, oak, ragweed, ash, pine, mulberry, elm, poplar, or any other allergen in our area, you can track recent allergy reports here.

What time of year do allergens appear?