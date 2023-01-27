24-Hour allergy report: Austin and Central Texas

Rainfall may affect the ability to collect pollen data. Data is updated 10 minutes after the hour.
Our previous allergy display can be seen on the Daily Allergy Report.
Find the latest allergen counts for Central Texas, as measured by PollenSense, an automated pollen sampling machine that gives KXAN updated counts every minute, instead of once a day. It uses artificial intelligence to identify different allergens. KXAN is the only TV station in Texas to use this technology. Whether it is cedar, mold, cottonwood, oak, ragweed, ash, pine, mulberry, elm, poplar, or any other allergen in our area, you can track recent allergy reports here.
What time of year do allergens appear?
- Mold is present to varying degrees all year, with higher counts in summer and fall
- Cedar pollen causes allergic reactions in many Central Texans. Counts typically peak in January to early February
- Oak peaks between end of March and the beginning of April
- Pecan counts peak end of April to the beginning of May
- Grass is indistinguishable under a microscope. It can last from March to September, with the highest counts typically appearing in May and June
- Elm counts peak between the end of February and the beginning of March
- Ash counts peak between the end of February and the beginning of March
- Ragweed season starts in August and can last through November. It’s highest typically from the end of September to the beginning of October