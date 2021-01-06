Skip to content
All12 Courtside
All12 Courtside: Will Baylor stay on top of the Big 12?
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: Surge in Austin imminent, hospitals running low on ICU beds
DATA: A record 34 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the KXAN viewing area Thursday; Area death toll stands at 1,325
DATA: Texas reports record 426 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday; State is reporting an average of 302 deaths per day
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 5,809 active COVID-19 cases, 582 deaths
Hays County has 2,189 active coronavirus cases, 147 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 1,894 active coronavirus cases, 245 deaths
Bastrop County has 553 active cases of coronavirus, 48 deaths
Blanco County has 36 active COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths
Caldwell County has 327 active cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths
Fayette County has 40 COVID-19 deaths; 125 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 167 active cases of coronavirus, 27 deaths
Lampasas County has 159 active cases of COVID-19; 16 deaths
Lee County confirms 242 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 33 deaths
Llano County has 109 active COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths
Mason County reports 71 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths
Milam County has 153 active COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
How to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health
Quick-thinking waitress used sign to save boy from allegedly abusive parents, police say
AG Paxton: Woman accused of voter fraud in San Antonio arrested, charged
Long COVID-19 vaccine lines form after appointments change through Austin Public Health
Attorney indicted in Ambler death sworn in as second-in-charge to Williamson County Attorney
Don't Miss
