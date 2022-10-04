AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival launching this weekend, hundreds of thousands of concertgoers will flock to Zilker Park. But how do you get to the festival?

Festivalgoers will not be able to drive directly to Zilker Park during either ACL weekend, with Barton Springs Road closed to the general public near the park. Parking in surrounding neighborhoods and on local streets is prohibited, and city officials are warning drivers they’ll get a significant fine if they park on grassways or unauthorized spaces.

Instead, the City of Austin and C3 Presents — the events management company behind ACL — are stressing public transit, festival shuttles and rideshare options for attendees to get to and from the festival safely.

ACL Music Festival shuttles

ACL will operate free festival shuttles running to and from the festival gates. The pickup and drop off location for the shuttles will be at Republic Square Park in downtown Austin, at the corner of Fourth and San Antonio Streets.

Attendees will be picked up and dropped off just outside the Barton Springs west festival entrance. The festival shuttles will begin operating at noon on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for both weekends.

CapMetro bus services

CapMetro’s MetroRapid 803 route is the most direct line to ACL. Northbound and southbound stops are located near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road. From there, visitors will head west along Barton Springs Road to the festival entrance.

CapMetro riders can use the transit authority’s trip planner to figure out their routes and any transfers they might need to make to get onto the MetroRapid 803 route.

CapMetro’s local fares program caps daily rides at $2.50 per day pass, regardless of how many trips you take or the number of transfers a rider makes on their route. Individuals who qualify for CapMetro’s reduced fares program would pay $1.25 for a day pass.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail

Attendees looking for a bit of fresh air can walk or ride their bikes along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail to get to the festival. There are parking stations for personal bikes along with charging docks for MetroBikes near the festival entrance.

Those taking the trail are reminded to pack a light to help them navigate on their trip home. Motorized vehicles aren’t allowed on the trail.

Scooters

Shared scooters and bikes are another option to access ACL. There are designated drop off zones for users to leave their scooters or bikes before entering Zilker.

Rideshare services

Pickup and drop off zones for rideshare services like Lyft and Uber are available near MoPac Expressway at Veterans Drive, Lee Barton Drive and Wallingwood Drive.

The city has also outlined several road and lane closures in the days leading up to and following the festival. The impacted roads include Barton Springs Road and Stratford Drive.

ACL Weekend 1 will run from Oct. 7-9, while Weekend 2 is scheduled for Oct. 14-16.