What’s the plan to keep Austin City Limits Festival safe?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As event organizers set the stage(s) for Austin City Limits Music Festival’s kick-off this weekend, KXAN looked into safety planning for large events like ACL as violent crimes continue rising in the area.

The City of Austin requires organizers to provide a detailed security plan. Large events are often encouraged to work with licensed private security companies to come up with and manage those plans.

Safety planning must analyze potential problems or concerns and how the event and those providing security would react in those circumstances.

Once an organizer submits the safety plan, it must be approved by the Austin Police Department.

According to the city’s website, “The Austin Police Department will review your application and has final authority to require a minimum number of police officers, licensed private security guards, and volunteers to staff your proposed event. The Austin Police Department also has the authority to adjust the scale and certain aspects of your event in order to ensure it is safe and secure.”

According to the city, if APD chooses to add additional staffing for security, the city will bill the organizer for that expense.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday says with officer shortages, the department has barely been able to cover the overtime shifts needed for the festival this year. However, he says there will be enough officers to cover the overtime positions required for the event, on top of regular patrols throughout the city.

Casaday says he worries if attrition continues at the same rate that by next year, however, there won’t be enough APD officers willing to provide overtime for the 2022 ACL Fest.

This summer, the city of Austin surpassed the total number of homicides that were logged in the entire year of 2020. KXAN’s keeping track of homicides and areas they’re happening.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell speaks with one of the companies providing private security at ACL about festival security and the requirements for guards who aren’t police officers.