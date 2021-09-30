What you need to know about COVID-19 testing for this year’s ACL Fest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although there is rain in the forecast, thousands of people from across the country are in Austin for Austin City Limits Music Festival.

If festival goers are fully vaccinated, they must show their vaccination card instead of proof of a negative test. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second shot of Pfizer/Moderna or single shot of J&J. ACL officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend ACL Festival.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, they must have:

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours of first entering ACL Festival each weekend.

Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of a negative test.

Patrons showing proof of vaccine do not need to be tested to enter ACL Festival.

Festival organizers say you only need one test within 72 hours of your first day to attend ACL Festival. If you’re coming back for Weekend Two of ACL, organizers say you’ll need to get another negative test within 72 hours of first entering ACL Festival for Weekend Two.

ACL COVID-19 testing signs are everywhere you turn within two miles of Zilker Park. That’s why Payton Scharfenberg rushed over to the Genotox Laboratories testing site at the Long Center for a saliva test. She just got her second COVID-19 shot on Sunday, so she’s not considered fully vaccinated.

“I wanted to make sure I could get in the door,” said Scharfenberg. “It was kind of a scramble, but I’ll jump through hoops if I need to.”

Places like Tarrytown Pharmacy have seen a 30% increase in testing since last week as people prepare to go to ACL Fest. Family Hospital Systems is also seeing a steady flow of traffic after a post urging ACL-goers to visit them for a COVID-19 test.

Both say there is still plenty of supply for everyone.

“We’ll see highs, a little tapering off, and then we will see it ramp up again. This is no different,” said Jen Stratton, director of communications at Family Hospital Systems. ‍