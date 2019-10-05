What to do if you lost your phone at ACL this year or last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the 2019 Austin City Limits Festival kicked off Friday, there are still people missing their phones from last year, and many more coming in this year.

APD returned about 18% of the phones lost last year, but there are still 80 phones that haven’t been claimed. To create a police report for a lost item APD says to use their online incident report system, and to remember the serial number because it is very helpful.

If you lose something at this year’s festival there are a few ways to get your stuff back. ACL works with Crowdfind to catalog lost items and put them together in a virtual lost and found where people can submit a claim to get their stuff back.

The catalog has everything from phones to keys to wallets and other identification items.

During ACL, festival goers can visit the Guest Services booth to check if their lost items have been returned.

There will also be post festival lost and found pick up stations after each weekend. Monday Oct. 7, people can pick up their lost items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Guest Services HQ, located just south of Barton Springs Road.

After weekend two, people can pick up their items Monday Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday Oct. 15 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Scoot Inn located at 1308 E 4th St.

There will also be live performances by special guests at the lost and found pick up locations during those times.

For more information check out ACL’s official website.