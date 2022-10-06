After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As concertgoers gear up for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, COVID-19 safety protocols in place will look a lot different this year.

Festival organizers required last year either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event, along with masking in areas like festival lines, on ACL festival shuttle buses and toward the front of the stage. Local health officials linked 36 COVID cases back to the two-weekend festival in 2021.

This year, there isn’t any requirement for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. ACL organizers encourage unvaccinated attendees to wear a mask and for patrons and staff to stay home if they feel sick, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what happens if you have an ACL day or weekend pass and get sick?

Any ticketholders who contract COVID are asked to send a copy of their positive test result, their ACL order number and specific ticket details — including which weekend you’re attending — to info@aclfestival.com. From there, they can be refunded.

The COVID test result submitted must meet the following criteria:

The test can’t be an at-home test

The test result has to include your name, date and positive result

If you’re looking to refund multiple tickets, everyone in your party is also required to submit their test results

Those who’ve had COVID and are still in their five-day isolation window are also eligible for a refund and are asked to share their positive test result, ACL order number and specific ticket details to info@aclfestival.com as well.

The deadlines to submit a COVID refund request are:

Weekend 1: Request due by Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon CT

Weekend 2: Request due by Sunday, Oct. 16, at noon CT

Those who have had COVID recently and are beyond the five-day isolation window are not eligible for a refund. If they cannot attend the festival anymore, they are eligible to use Ticketmaster’s Verified Ticket Exchange to resell their tickets. Those tickets can be listed online under a user’s Front Gate Tickets account.

The only exemptions for those resales are for people who purchased tickets via the AMEX presale, per ACL organizers.