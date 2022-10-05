AUSTIN(KXAN) — Who’s hungry? Nearly 40 food and drink vendors will set up shop at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Here’s a breakdown of your ACL Eats vendor options this year.
- Amy’s Ice Creams: Ice cream, fruit ices, vegan frozen treats
- Austin’s Pizza: Classic, vegetarian, specialty pizza slices
- Bananarchy: Frozen banana treats
- Bao’d Up: Baos, wontons, noodles, vegetarian options
- Blenders & Bowls: Smoothies, smoothie bowls, open-faced toasts
- Burro Cheese Kitchen: Artisan grilled cheeses
- Chi’lantro: Korean BBQ-inspired bowls, kimchi fries
- Come & Take It Fresh Squeezed Lemonade: Lemonade drinks
- De Nada Cantina: Tacos, quesadillas, margaritas
- East Side King: Japanese-inspired food, including wontons, sweet and spicy chicken, tempura, bento boxes
- Flyrite Chicken: crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, vegan burgers, shakes
- Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen: Empanadas, arepas, yucca fries
- Goodpop: Popsicles, frozen treats
- Happy Chicks: Chicken tenders and sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, fries
- Homie Fries: Cheese fries
- Hoover’s Cooking: Barbecue dishes, burgers and sandwiches, salads, southern-inspired dishes
- Juiceland: Smoothies, smoothie bowls, juices, vegan salads and bowls
- Kababeque: Indian and Mediterranean-fused Halal food
- Koko’s Bavarian: German Schnitzel, Belgian fries, pretzels, specialty beers
- Lambas Indian Kitchen: Indian curries with vegan, vegetarian and meat options
- Lonesome Dove Western Bistro: Wild game, hand-cut steaks, Texas-inspired dishes
- Mmmpanadas: Sweet and savory empanadas, vegetarian options
- Mama Fried: Loaded French fries, barbecue sandwiches, chicken wings
- Micklethwait Barbecue: Smoked meats, barbecue sandwiches
- Nacho Daddy & Wings: Loaded nachos, tacos, enchiladas
- Nervous Charlie’s: Breakfast, lunch-inspired bagel sandwiches
- Pelons Tex Mex: Quesadillas, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas
- Shawarma Point: Mediterranean dishes
- Skull & Cakebones: Plant-based market, bakery goods
- Sno-Beach: Frozen snow cones
- Southside Flying Pizza: Traditional, specialty, vegetarian pizzas, chicken wings, sandwiches and strombolis
- Taco Bronco: Smoked meat tacos
- The Cavalier: New Orleans-inspired pub food
- The Mighty Cone: Cones filled with meats, fish and vegetarian dishes, burgers, French fries
- The Original Black’s Barbecue: Slow-cooked meats, sausages, barbecue sandwiches
- Tiff’s Treats: Fresh baked cookies
- Tiny Pies: Handmade miniature sweet and savory pies
- Voodoo Doughnut: Classic, specialty, vegan doughnuts
- Wholly Cow Burgers: Burgers, chicken sandwiches, vegetarian options, French fries
ACL Weekend 1 is Oct. 7-9, while Weekend 2 runs Oct. 14-16.