AUSTIN (KXAN) – Scooters are a popular way for many people to get around Austin, especially during big weekends like Austin City Limits.

“Scooters have been the way to go,” said Jackie Amato, who is in town for ACL.

Amato said hopping on a scooter is much faster than waiting for an UBER, and she said it’s much cheaper.

“Uber is very expensive so the scooters have been coming in and really helping us get around a lot quicker,” Amato said.

Joe Hernandez has used scooters as well, but he has mixed feelings.

“They are convenient when you are using them and when you are using them safely, but they can also be dangerous.”

In October 2022, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 23 scooter-related incidents involving injuries. So far this October, they have responded to six scooter related injuries.

Medics tell KXAN injuries from these accidents vary from things like minor cuts and bruises to more serious injuries.

“They can go all the way up to life-threatening and even fatal,” said Crista Stedman with ATCEMS. “We have had several scooter collisions that resulted in fatalities.”

Daniella Chaney knows first hand about scooter accidents. She said she is not a fan of scooters.

“I busted my whole mouth before, hit my face [and] had tons of bruises,” said Chaney.

Medics said they have seen various types of accidents ranging from pedestrian versus scooters, cars versus scooters and more.

“And we have seen scooter collisions that are just involving the scooter, or scooter versus scooter,” Stedman said.

Some riders hop on scooters drunk, not only putting themselves in danger, but others as well.

“It is just as illegal to ride a scooter after you have been drinking as it is to drive a car,” Stedman said.

Medics recommend wearing a helmet or other protective gear while riding a scooter.