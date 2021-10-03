Want a free 1-day ACL pass? Volunteer with Austin Parks!

Puddles of water formed in Zilker Park after heavy rain swept soaked the ACL grounds overnight. Due to that, the start of ACL has been delayed three hours to 3 p.m. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks Foundation is encouraging sustainability and offering volunteers a free one-day pass wristband in exchange for their time at this year’s Austin City Limits Festival.

It’s the fourth year for ACL’s greening programs, Rock & Recycle and Divert It!

Rock & Recycle encourages concertgoers to pick up a bag of recyclables in exchange for a free ACL Fest line-up t-shirt. Divert It! volunteers educate and encourage attendees to compost and recycle throughout the festival.

APF will also be managing the festival’s Hydration Stations this year. Festival attendees are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to fill up at the special stations, helping reduce waste.

“Through Rock & Recycle, Divert It!, and the Hydration Stations, we are able to educate and involve the Austin community in practices that are being implemented all throughout the city,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “We are so grateful for the hundreds of volunteers that aid in the upkeep of the festival through these programs, as well as the thousands of festival attendees that — by purchasing their tickets — are helping us maintain and improve Austin’s nearly 300 parks and green spaces.”

Because a percentage of ACL Fest ticket sales go toward funding Austin’s parks system, festival attendees have contributed more than $40 million to parks, trails and green throughout the city since 2010.

APF says along with improvements at local parks, pools, rec centers, trails, and greenbelts, the funding from its partnership with ACL Fest has allowed for $5 million in renovations at Auditorium Shores, $2.5 million toward Zilker Park’s lawn restoration and tree care, $1 million toward the complete renovation of Republic Square and nearly $1 million toward the Zilker Eagle mini train.

APF had more than 300 volunteers at ACL in 2019.

The organization is asking people to apply for this year’s festival on its website. As of a few days ago, the non-profit said it still had hundreds of volunteer spots to fill this year. People are encouraged to apply as back up volunteers, as well.

All volunteers will be required to follow ACL Fest’s COVID safety policy, providing either a vaccination card or a printed negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of volunteer service.