How it’s going with COVID-19 protocols, vaccinations at ACL festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin City Limits kicked off day 2, Austin-Travis County has celebrated a win by dropping down to Stage 3 COVID-19 risk based guidelines.

The progress is based on lower ICU and hospital admissions.

Travis County is offering COVID-19 vaccines at the ACL festival to keep the numbers declining.

The Travis County mobile vaccine team will provide COVID-19 vaccines at Austin City Limits Music Festival during both weekends (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.)

University of Texas Freshman Osman Moradel happened to pass by the clinic on Saturday and jumped at the opportunity to get his booster shot.

“I saw it and was like might as well get it, I’m here and I probably won’t feel any side effects until tomorrow,” said Moradel.

Travis County is reporting that the majority of people coming to the mobile clinic are coming for their booster shot, but there are some limitations.

“Right now, guidelines are only allowed for the Pfizer boosters,” said Hector Nieto, of Travis County’s communications team.

The Center for Disease Control does not recommend mixing brands of vaccination, so some people were turned away.

Those receiving their second Pfizer dose or the Pfizer booster shot have to bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

“The fact that people are getting their vaccine and people are bringing their vaccine cards, I feel safe,” said Moradel.

Festival attendees must show their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test in order to get inside. ACL reports that on day one — which was Friday — 86% of people showed their vaccine card, 14% had a negative test and less than 1% were turned away for not having one.

In Travis County roughly 71% of its 12 and older population has been vaccinated.

Travis County’s online calendar and map show vaccine events taking place around the County.

Anyone who’s 12 and older can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer booster shots will be available as well to those who qualify. The vaccine team will operate 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the festival.