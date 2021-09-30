Travis County offering COVID-19 vaccines, boosters at ACL

FILE – Festival attendees walk through Zilker Park during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s mobile vaccine team will be giving vaccines at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the county announced Thursday. The team will offer first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster doses for people who are eligible.

The shots will be given from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the festival during both weekends. No appointment is required. For kids under the age of 17, a parent or guardian will need to be there to sign off.

You will need to bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card to the clinic if you’re getting your second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. You will also need your card, or a negative test within 72 hours, to get into the festival this year.

Here’s who is now eligible to receive a booster shot right now according to the CDC:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

Though booster shots are being given to eligible people now, health leaders have said they are still focused on getting people who are completely unprotected their doses of the vaccine.

“Travis County now has 70.85% of its 12 and older population vaccinated, but we can’t stop here. COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove to be safe and effective. Vaccines can protect our community from severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said George Morales, Travis County Constable in Precinct 4. “Travis County’s mobile vaccine collaborative is committed to continuing our efforts to go where the people are and make certain everyone who wants the vaccine can get one.”